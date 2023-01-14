Win Stuff
USM hoping to add students to 2nd year of teacher residency program

Southern Miss received a $2 million grant from the Mississippi Department of Education for its teacher residency program.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is expanding its teacher residency program, with hopes that more students will join.

The program is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education.

The one-year program gives students with undergraduate degrees in fields other than education an opportunity to learn teaching skills in the classroom, while taking courses online.

When the graduate, they’ll have a dual license for both elementary and special education.

The program this year included eight students.

Administrators hope to sign up as many as three dozen for next year.

The application deadline is approaching.

“The application deadline for priority applicants is Feb. 15,” said Andrea Krell, USM director of teacher residency program. “We will continue to accept applications after that. It’s just a matter of how much space we have available.”

Krell said the grant is fairly comprehensive.

“The grant provides full tuition, covers textbooks, any testing fees associated with their licensure, and then for the ones (who) qualify, we also provide a living stipend of $17,000 for the residency year,” Krell said.

Two virtual open houses also will be held.

The first takes place on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., with he second set for Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

Learn more about the program by going to www.usm.edu/teacherresidency.

