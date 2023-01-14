Win Stuff
Pine Belt resident celebrates 100th birthday

Hattiesburg woman turned 100 years old Friday
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg resident celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Tenna McElhaney Williams has been a staple in the Pine Belt, working for McElhaney Plumbing from 1941 to 1997, before going to work for the City of Hattiesburg.

Williams retired from the City of Hattiesburg in 2018.

When asked for her secret to longevity, she said it is best to stay active.

“If you are old and you don’t have a target for the day, you’re just going to decline,” Williams said. “You get to where you won’t get out of the bed. Just keep going. Just say when I get up in the morning, ‘I can do anything.’”

