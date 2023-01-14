Pine Belt resident celebrates 100th birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg resident celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Tenna McElhaney Williams has been a staple in the Pine Belt, working for McElhaney Plumbing from 1941 to 1997, before going to work for the City of Hattiesburg.

Williams retired from the City of Hattiesburg in 2018.

When asked for her secret to longevity, she said it is best to stay active.

“If you are old and you don’t have a target for the day, you’re just going to decline,” Williams said. “You get to where you won’t get out of the bed. Just keep going. Just say when I get up in the morning, ‘I can do anything.’”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.