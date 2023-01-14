MLK Unity Walk set for Saturday morning in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The MLK Community Development Corporation is hosting its second annual Unity Run/Walk For Health.

Registration for the run/walk begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Sawmill Square in Laurel. The event gets underway at 8 a.m.

Food, like chicken gumbo, will be served after the run/walk is over.

The event is for all age, and eve3yone is encouraged to come out and enjoy spending time together walking, running, or jogging.

Run/walk organizers said the goal is to “emphasize the greatness of multi-cultural diversity through community-sponsored activities”

