Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

JCSD accepting part-time academy applications

JCSD accepting part-time academy applications
JCSD accepting part-time academy applications(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department currently is accepting applications for its part-time police academy.

This version of the academy aims to let people who work a full-time job also serve and protect.

Academy Director Eddy Ingram said the course lasts roughly eight months, which adds up to an estimated 380 hours.

“The biggest thing a person has to have is the desire to make things better,” Ingram says. “That’s all a policeman’s trying to do to begin with. To make this place better for the children that’s coming up, future generations, and the older people that are in a community that can’t do things themselves.

“We try to look after them. It’s all about making things better and that’s it.”

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or their GED completed. The only other qualification to apply for is to have a physical from a physician.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 18 and the academy will begin in early February.

The cost for each applicant: $1,000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Jones Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man...
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie NcNair, 25.
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say

Latest News

Hattiesburg woman turned 100 years old Friday
Pine Belt resident celebrates 100th birthday
Hattiesburg woman turned 100 years old Friday
Hattiesburg woman celebrates 100th birthday
Mega Millions jackpot attracted more than a few folks
Mega Millions drawing quite the crowd
6pm Headlines 1/13
6pm Headlines 1/13