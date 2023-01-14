JCSD accepting part-time academy applications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department currently is accepting applications for its part-time police academy.

This version of the academy aims to let people who work a full-time job also serve and protect.

Academy Director Eddy Ingram said the course lasts roughly eight months, which adds up to an estimated 380 hours.

“The biggest thing a person has to have is the desire to make things better,” Ingram says. “That’s all a policeman’s trying to do to begin with. To make this place better for the children that’s coming up, future generations, and the older people that are in a community that can’t do things themselves.

“We try to look after them. It’s all about making things better and that’s it.”

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or their GED completed. The only other qualification to apply for is to have a physical from a physician.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 18 and the academy will begin in early February.

The cost for each applicant: $1,000.

