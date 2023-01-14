Win Stuff
Covington Hospital hopes new fitness center improves health of local residents

Covington County Hospital adding new fitness opportunities
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital is reaching out in a new way to help Pine Belt residents stay healthy.

The hospital has opened a new center called Covington Fitness.

The new fitness center can be fund in the old Snap Fitness location and has been open for a few months.

Anyone can become a member.

And some senior citizens can work out for free, if they’re part of the “Silver Sneakers” program.

That’s offered by some Medicare Advantage plans and it pays for gym memberships.

“Now, not all (health plans) participate, and some do, but you can contact our fitness center and they will check to see if your particular Medicare Advantage is a member of Silver Sneakers,” said Mike Williamson, Covington County Hospital director/therapy services.

“There are other programs out there that we’re looking into to try to expand that coverage for our community.”

Williamson says people interested in signing up for any fitness program should get approval from their doctor first.

