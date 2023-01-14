Win Stuff
Cool and sunny this weekend, but warmer weather will move in next week.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/13
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly clear and cold with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will be sunny and nice with highs in the low 60s.

Clouds will move in as we start off next week with highs reaching the low 70s for Monday.

Showers and Thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as several systems move through Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

