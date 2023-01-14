Columbia police investigating reported shooting

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police are investigating a report of a shooting at a convenience store.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said it happened at the Shell gas station on U.S. 98.

Police hadn’t located a victim or potential suspect at the 10 p.m. mark.

Officers do have description of someone they want to talk to.

Detectives are busy working the case, and are asking that anyone with any information to please the Columbia Police Department.at (601) 736-8052.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.