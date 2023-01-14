Win Stuff
Columbia police investigating reported shooting

Columbia police are investigating a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on U.S. 98.
Columbia police are investigating a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on U.S. 98.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police are investigating a report of a shooting at a convenience store.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said it happened at the Shell gas station on U.S. 98.

Police hadn’t located a victim or potential suspect at the 10 p.m. mark.

Officers do have description of someone they want to talk to.

Detectives are busy working the case, and are asking that anyone with any information to please the Columbia Police Department.at (601) 736-8052.

