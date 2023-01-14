Bond set for Hattiesburg tax preparers accused of multiple counts of fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of fraud are reportedly out on bond, according to the Forrest County Jail Docket website.

According to a waiver of arraignment documents retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, Stephanie, 25, and Sharccara McNair, 37, each had their bonds set at $25,000 for all counts total. Both waivers were signed by Circuit Court Judge Jon Mark Weathers on Friday, Jan. 13.

As of Friday afternoon, neither Stephanie nor Sharccara are listed on the Forrest County Jail Docket. Specifics on when the women bonded out from the Forrest County Detention Center have not been provided.

Stephanie is accused of 15 counts of fraud - making fraudulent statements/representations and 1 count of fraud - computer. Sharccara is accused of 17 counts of fraud - making fraudulent statements/representations and 1 count of fraud - computer.

Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie McNair, 25. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

According to the office of the 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, these charges are regarding an investigation into the alleged fraudulent statements made by the defendants in preparing multiple income tax returns. The alleged acts occurred between 2018 and 2021, according to indictment documents received from the Forrest County Circuit Court.

These indictments are attached below and are considered public documents. The documents have both been redacted by WDAM 7 to protect the names of individuals who are affected by the alleged crimes.

The investigation, which reportedly started in late 2020 or early 2021, was conducted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

According to the waiver of arraignment documents, both defendants must appear in court on Feb. 10 for a docket call at one of the Forrest County Courtrooms and/or the Forrest County Regional Jail.

The case is set for trial on April 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., unless the case has been removed from the docket by plea, dismissal or continued by order by the court prior to the trial date.

