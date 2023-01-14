1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary

From the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns.

Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on a burglary charge by deputies with Clarke County Sheriff’s Department. He initially was transported to Lauderdale County Jail for charges pending there.

He arrived about 5 p.m. for booking into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

JCSD deputies are seeking the whereabouts of Jonathan Mena, 35, of Clarke County. Mena faces one count of burglary in Jones County.

Law enforcement in two counties are seeking the location of Jonathan Mena, who is wanted on a count of burglary in Jones County. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The pair are connected to a situation that began in October.

On Oct. 27, 2022, the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 2211 U.S. 11 north.

The residence was a total loss, and homeowner Dayton Scoggins, the brother of Michael Scoggins, was out of state.

As Sandersville Fire Chief John Bounds spoke to Dayton Scoggins, t was learned that a side-by-side ATV was missing from the property.

Bounds immediately contacted JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter with the information.

The following day, the side-by-side ATV was located by a community member at a cemetery a few miles from the residence.

During the investigation, it was determined that several guns also were missing from the residence.

Throughout the investigation, information was gathered which led to having arrest warrants being issued for Michael Scoggins and Mena.

Michael Scoggins was arrested Saturday morning.

The JCSD investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Carter would like to thank the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Stonewall Police Department, and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and hard work in this investigation.

”We maintain excellent working relationships with other law enforcement agencies,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Investigations can span multiple jurisdictions and cooperation and coordination are keys to success in solving crimes.”

Anyone with information on Mena’s location is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

