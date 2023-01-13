USM College of Business receives $1 million donation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business and Economic Development recently received a $1 million donation that will create enhancements inside and outside the program.

Half the donation will be dedicated to grants, research, and travel in support of both faculty and students.

Another $350,000 will be used to create a leadership program targeting up-and-coming business students.

The donation was made by long-time supporters and namesake of the college, Chuck and Rita Scianna.

College of Business Dean Bret Becton said while it will take roughly three years to see the $1 million in use, the college already is making waves to get the leadership program started before the end of the year.

“We’re recruiting students and we will award scholarships and begin the program in the fall of 2023,” Becton said. “The student managed investment fund; they are recruiting students to be a part of it and members of the advisory board they are recruiting for. They will actually begin managing the portfolio in the fall of ‘23.”

