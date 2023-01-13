Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities.

She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.

“I felt overworked. I felt underpaid,” said Jasmine Cleark-Gibson.

After eight years of teaching, she left her Byram classroom last year. The former middle and high school English and history teacher was among the exodus of educators overwhelmed by the system.

“I’m concerned because if it happened to me then I’m sure it’s happening to other teachers,” said Cleark-Gibson.

But she didn’t give up on supporting Mississippi’s teachers and students. The 31-year-old went to work for the Mississippi Association of Educators and spent much of the week at the Capitol advocating for her former colleagues.

“I appreciate all the teachers that are making the commitment to stay and to work so hard for the pay that they are receiving and the number of duties that they have, but it also makes me afraid because we are losing teachers to other states. We are losing teachers to other professions,” responded the former teacher.

The Clarksdale native said educators are also struggling with the amount of student testing, teacher shortages that result in larger classrooms, reduced planning periods, and the lack of funding for assistant teachers and support staff.

“Every day I’m working to make sure that education is reformed and education is everything I wished it was when I was in the classroom,” added the MAE organizational specialist.

Annual teacher shortages create a bleak picture, but according to Cleark-Gibson, the organization is seeing an increase in the number of new teachers and hope that their work will continue to help retain and attract educators.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Jones Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man...
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie NcNair, 25.
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say
Tytitauna Dynasty Jones (left), Deondre McGill (right)
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’

Latest News

The Pocket Art Gallery opened in May of 2022.
Hattiesburg’ Pocket Art Gallery needing new artist submissions
Lamar County Sheriff, Danny Rigel, is warning of a scam with a caller posing as a deputy...
Lamar County Sheriff warns citizens of scam caller impersonating deputy
Pocket Art Gallery needs new pieces
Pocket Art Gallery needs new pieces
Phone scam reaches deep into Lamar County
Phone scam reaches deep into Lamar County
Mother says daughter disciplined unfairly by school
Mother displeased with discipline given daughter; school says it followed policy