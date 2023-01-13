Southern Miss MBA program receives national recognition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss, at the top!

According to a ranking released from investment company Blue Owl, the University of Southern Mississippi has the highest-ranking Master of Business Administration program among Sun Belt Conference schools.

Michael Drago, Blue Owl vice president of strategy, Southern Miss’ program stood out amongst its counterparts due to, ‘its consistency and presentation of its programs.’

“The experiential learning opportunities that the MBA program has afforded me have taught me skills beyond what can be taught throughout a textbook,” said Kennedy Hanna, a full-time MBA student at USM.

“I know that being a graduate of the MBA program at Southern Miss will open doors for me as professional, as it has with me being a student.”

Fortune Education also ranked USM 28th nationally for best online MBA program in 2022. The program has a 92 percent retention rate with nearly 125 students.

