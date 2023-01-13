Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Miss MBA program receives national recognition

USM's MBA program is recognized as one of the top programs in the nation.
USM's MBA program is recognized as one of the top programs in the nation.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss, at the top!

According to a ranking released from investment company Blue Owl, the University of Southern Mississippi has the highest-ranking Master of Business Administration program among Sun Belt Conference schools.

Michael Drago, Blue Owl vice president of strategy, Southern Miss’ program stood out amongst its counterparts due to, ‘its consistency and presentation of its programs.’

“The experiential learning opportunities that the MBA program has afforded me have taught me skills beyond what can be taught throughout a textbook,” said Kennedy Hanna, a full-time MBA student at USM.

“I know that being a graduate of the MBA program at Southern Miss will open doors for me as professional, as it has with me being a student.”

Fortune Education also ranked USM 28th nationally for best online MBA program in 2022. The program has a 92 percent retention rate with nearly 125 students.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie NcNair, 25.
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
North Jones Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man...
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
-
2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville
Left to right: Christopher J. Axton, 27, and Mary Slaughter, 39.
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

Winter Gardens
Extension agent offers tips for gardening in the winter
Mobile, Ala., man sentenced to more than 11 years on multiple federal charges, including...
Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’
A Hattiesburg man pleaded to possession of child pornography Tuesday in federal court
Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
-
Union organization issues counter-statement after Hattiesburg Maximus layoffs