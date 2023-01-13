Win Stuff
Mother displeased with discipline given daughter; school says it followed policy

Mother says daughter disciplined unfairly by school
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mother says school administrators alerted authorities to take her middle school daughter to the juvenile detention center after a physical encounter with another student.

The mother says she was nor notified until more than a hour later,

Mother says the punishment didn’t fit, but school leaders say it’s policy.

Brandy McGill and WDAM 7 have been investigating this ongoing situation since November.

Thursday night, we’re hearing from both sides.

