Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his...
President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.(Adam Schultz / The White House)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day.

It will be Biden’s first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House this month. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.

“The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy wrote in his invitation to Biden on Friday. “The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden accepted McCarthy’s “kind invitation” and looks forward to delivering the speech.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Jones Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man...
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie NcNair, 25.
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say
Tytitauna Dynasty Jones (left), Deondre McGill (right)
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Judge lets writer’s rape claim proceed against Donald Trump
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the penalties for corporate fraud aren't enough,...
Manhattan DA says after Trump org. sentencing that penatlies should be stiffer
Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman plays his reunited Gretsch guitar during the Lost and Found...
Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive dies at 69
FILE - Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts after the women's free skate...
WADA says Russia found ‘no fault’ in Valieva doping case
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at age 60, reports say