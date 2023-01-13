Win Stuff
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.

Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. 

Perry was arrested on a bench warrant from Jones County Circuit Court for failure to appear in relation to an original charge of grand larceny.

He was included in JCSD’s “Most Wanted List.”

“You can run, but you can’t hide,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

