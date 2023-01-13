Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company, Wu-Tang Clan among 2023 Jazz Fest performers

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2023 Jazz Fest music lineup dropped Fri., Jan. 13.

Among the headlining acts are Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Leon Bridges, and Ludacris.

Lizzo performs on stage at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by...
Lizzo performs on stage at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

New Orleans artists Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, The Revivalists, Big Freedia, and Irma Thomas are slated to perform.

Fans can also look forward to a special joint set featuring Wu-Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels.

2023 Jazz Fest lineup
2023 Jazz Fest lineup(NOJHF)

Jazz Fest is scheduled from April 28 - May 7 at the Fair Grounds.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, starting at $225 for three-day weekend passes.

Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec....
Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Festival celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana, so the music encompasses every style associated with the city and the state: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, country, bluegrass and everything in between. And of course there is lots of jazz, both contemporary and traditional.

A more complete schedule in grid form, known as “the cubes,” is available closer to the Festival.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR AIDS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION - Award-winning performer Chris "Ludacris"...
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR AIDS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION - Award-winning performer Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, performs to thousands of attendees at the 31st Annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, September 25, 2021. (Rita Harper/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)(Rita Harper | AP)

Jazz Fest celebrates Puerto Rico in 2023 with colorful artist demonstrations, live music and dance showcases, parades, cultural displays, photo exhibits and authentic cuisine. Puerto Rican bomba, plena, salsa and reggaeton rhythms will echo across the Festival grounds on various stages, and inside the Cultural Exchange Pavilion. New this year, the Cultural Exchange Village comes to life outside the performance tent with artist demonstrations, daily parades and sampling of traditional Puerto Rican dishes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
Columbia police are investigating a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on U.S. 98.
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
North Jones Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man...
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
After one punch, 13-year-old Keedra West ended up at the Jones County detention center.
Mother asks for more awareness after daughter arrested for allegedly punching bully
Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport.
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.

Latest News

JCSD accepting part-time academy applications
JCSD accepting part-time academy applications
Covington Fitness is located in the old Snap Fitness location in Collins.
Covington Hospital hopes new fitness center improves health of local residents
Southern Miss received a $2 million grant from the Mississippi Department of Education for its...
USM hoping to add students to 2nd year of teacher residency program
The Pocket Art Gallery opened in May of 2022.
Hattiesburg’ Pocket Art Gallery needing new artist submissions
Lamar County Sheriff, Danny Rigel, is warning of a scam with a caller posing as a deputy...
Lamar County Sheriff warns citizens of scam caller impersonating deputy