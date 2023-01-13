Win Stuff
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland next to son, father

Lisa Marie Presley (Photo AP/Lance Murphey, archive)(Lance Murphey | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, will soon be laid to rest next to her son and father.

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest earlier that day.

Her death comes two years after her son Benjamin Keough’s death. He was just 27 years old.

Keough was laid to rest at Graceland, alongside Elvis, Gladys Presley, Vernon Presley and Minnie Mae Presley, in the Meditation Garden.

Officials say Lisa Marie will join them there.

She has three surviving children, 33-year-old daughter Riley and 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

