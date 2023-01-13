Win Stuff
Lamar County Sheriff warns citizens of scam caller impersonating deputy

Phone scam reaches deep into Lamar County
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beware of any unexpected phone call.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel was at the office Wdnesday when he received an important phone call, or so he thought.

“I got a telephone call from Deputy Harris and he said he was with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department,” said Rigel.

There is just one problem with this.

“We don’t have a deputy sheriff named Harris here,” said Rigel.

Though Sheriff Rigel was able to identify the call as a scammer, he entertained the call.

The caller proceeded to try and convince Rigel that there was a warrant out for his arrest and he could resolve the issue one of two ways.

“You can do it at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, or I can get with the judge if you’re busy, and we might be able to do payment some other way so you won’t have to get it on your record,” said Rigel.

The caller said the easiest way to take care of the warrant was to load hundreds of dollars on to a prepaid credit card and give the caller the card information.

While this may seem like a no-brainer, many people fall for similar tactics.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, billions of dollars are stolen in scams every year.

“If they’re going to target the sheriff, they’re going to target anybody,” said Rigel.

Sheriff Rigel wants to ensure the public that this is not how the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducts business and do not give these callers any information.

“If there’s a warrant for your arrest, or if you owe money from law enforcement, they’re not going to call you,” said Rigel. “They’re going to send you something through the mail or a uniformed deputy with credentials will show up where you live.”

If you receive a scam call impersonating LCSO, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

