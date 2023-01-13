Jones County asking puiblic’s help in locating runaway

From the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the location of Brennan Keller, who is considered a runaway.

The 15-year-old Keller is about 5 feet, 11 inches, and weighs about 180 pounds to 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Keller was seen last overnight on Thursday on McMillan Road in the Sharon community. He was wearing a turquoise Champion hoodie with black pants and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on Keller is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.