Hattiesburg’ Pocket Art Gallery needing new artist submissions

Pocket Art Gallery needs new pieces
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an art gallery in the Pine Belt that could use a “little” extra art these days.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is asking for submissions of new works for the Pocket Art Gallery.

It’s actually a repurposed old newspaper stand that opened as a tiny art gallery, near the Pocket Museum, in Spring 2022.

It works just like little libraries do.

You can take some art for free. But, you’re also encouraged to leave your own works of art behind for others to enjoy.

“We’re running a little low on artwork, so we like to top it off on occasion, so the call has gone out to artists,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “If they’d like to submit some things, we’ll have them here and as we may not have that one-for-one trading, we’d have the ability to replenish it and folks that come into the alley can peruse through the artwork and perhaps, take a piece that they like.”

You can learn more about the Pocket Art Gallery by going online to www.hattiesburgpocketmusuem.com

