FOP readying for Madris Gras season

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is readying for its annual Mardi Gras parade.

The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Anny who want to participate in the parade is encouraged to build a float and join the fun.

The best part: It’s family-friendly.

