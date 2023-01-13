FOP readying for Madris Gras season
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is readying for its annual Mardi Gras parade.
The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Anny who want to participate in the parade is encouraged to build a float and join the fun.
The best part: It’s family-friendly.
