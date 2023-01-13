FOP readying for Madris Gras season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is readying for its annual Mardi Gras parade.

The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Anny who want to participate in the parade is encouraged to build a float and join the fun.

The best part: It’s family-friendly.

