Extension agent offers tips for gardening in the winter

Winter Gardens
Winter Gardens(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gardening is a hobby that is beneficial for everyone.

However, when beginning any task, you need to prepare.

Ross Overstreet is an extension agent in Lamar County. He says that preparation is the first step, especially for beginners.

“As far as preparation, really you want to get in, get your ground kind of broken up once it’s dry enough,” Overstreet said. “Obviously, it’s a little wet right now probably, so you want to make sure you have soil moisture, correct soil moisture, to where you’re not creating a bigger mess than trying to help.

Luckily, with winter gardening, days with excessive rainfall shouldn’t ruin a crop

“Typically, it shouldn’t really bother it too much,” Overstreet said. “Limit traffic in the fields to reduce compaction. Again, we want to see it dry up a bit because the roots do need some air in the soil to breathe.

Getting soil tested is a step that can save money as well as save crops and needs to be done every few years.

“Get your soil tested, if necessary, if you haven’t don’t that in a couple of years,” Overstreet said. “With the prices of fertilizer and things like that, it’s very important and very cost-effective to only apply the nutrients you need.”

The best crops to plant right now are turnip greens, carrots, lettuce, Irish potatoes, onions, English peas, and spinach.

Temperatures will zip into the 70′s again next week, so that is a perfect time to get a garden started.

