Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate

Ellisville police are asking the public's help in identifying the "porch pirate" who was caught...
Ellisville police are asking the public's help in identifying the "porch pirate" who was caught by a security camera in the act.(Ellisville Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”

The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the Ellisville Police Department at (601) 477-9252 or or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

