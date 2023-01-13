Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”

The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the Ellisville Police Department at (601) 477-9252 or or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

