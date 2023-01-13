Win Stuff
Columbia man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

According to court documents and trial testimony, James, 37, recovered a pound of pure methamphetamine hidden by two of his conspirators in a barbecue grill at a Hub City home on Dec. 9, 2020.(Source: Associated Press)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia has been sentenced to federal prison on illegal drug trafficking charges in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg Friday.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi, says 37-year-old Alfredric James was sentenced to 300 months, followed by 10 years probation, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and trial testimony, James recovered a pound of pure methamphetamine hidden by two of his conspirators in a barbecue grill at a Hub City home on Dec. 9, 2020.

Agents attempted to stop James’ vehicle after being alerted about the transaction. He fled during a short pursuit but was caught with the meth.

Court documents state that James was responsible for distributing more than eight kilograms of meth to the Hattiesburg area in a two-month span in the fall of 2020.

James was charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Ultimately, he was found guilty by a jury in U.S. District Court following a three-day trial in Hattiesburg back in September of last year.

‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars

USAO says the case was a part of the “Don’t Tell On Me Bro” investigation initiative, which started as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg area.

The initiative is a part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation, as it tries to identify, disrupt and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transitional criminal organizations that threaten the U.S. by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages of the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The law enforcement agencies that investigated the case are listed below:

  • Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
  • Hattiesburg Police Department
  • Columbia Police Department
  • Forrest County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley announced the sentencing. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Keesah Middleton and Shundral Cole.

