Columbia man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia has been sentenced to federal prison on illegal drug trafficking charges in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg Friday.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi, says 37-year-old Alfredric James was sentenced to 300 months, followed by 10 years probation, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and trial testimony, James recovered a pound of pure methamphetamine hidden by two of his conspirators in a barbecue grill at a Hub City home on Dec. 9, 2020.

Alfredric James was charged with trafficking meth, felony eluding law enforcement and resisting arrest. (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Agents attempted to stop James’ vehicle after being alerted about the transaction. He fled during a short pursuit but was caught with the meth.

Court documents state that James was responsible for distributing more than eight kilograms of meth to the Hattiesburg area in a two-month span in the fall of 2020.

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office seized several pounds of meth with the approximate street value of $80,000. (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

James was charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Ultimately, he was found guilty by a jury in U.S. District Court following a three-day trial in Hattiesburg back in September of last year.

USAO says the case was a part of the “Don’t Tell On Me Bro” investigation initiative, which started as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg area.

The initiative is a part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation, as it tries to identify, disrupt and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transitional criminal organizations that threaten the U.S. by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages of the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The law enforcement agencies that investigated the case are listed below:

Drug Enforcement Administration

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

Hattiesburg Police Department

Columbia Police Department

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley announced the sentencing. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Keesah Middleton and Shundral Cole.

