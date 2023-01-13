01/13 Ryan’s “Blustery” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We did end up with a few Tornado and Severe T-Storm Warnings yesterday, but outside of a few wind damage reports yesterday’s front didn’t bring too much to the area...outside of this much colder air. That’s what’s going to be the most notable change this morning is the temperature as our low falls from the upper 60s/low 70s where it was yesterday to around 44 this morning. This afternoon’s high will also fall a couple of dozen degrees, high tumbling from the mid 70s yesterday to the upper 40s and low 50s today. That’s already pretty chilly/cool, but factor in today’s ~20 mph wind and you’ll find it uncomfortably cold and dry...even with all our sunshine! In fact, we won’t see a cloud in the sky (after they clear later today) until late Sunday when just a few start to creep in as we head through the night, but by Monday our grey skies return and linger.

That’s due to a couple of fronts moving around the Southeast over the next few days, not looking like they’ll give us an airmass change like we’re seeing now. The humidity and temperature will climb nearly by next Wednesday thanks to a big surge of moisture ahead of next Thursday’s front, which looks like it’ll be the next time we have any potentially concerning weather in the area. We may see a few showers up until that point, but by then thunderstorms will become a little more likely...though not looking “severe” at the moment.

