Vitalant experiencing critical blood shortage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The holidays may have ended, but your chance to donate blood has not.

As the natation experiences a critical shortage of blood, Vitalant is urging people to help save lives by rolling up their sleeves.

Mickie Wilson-Martin, Vitalant donor care manager, said the blood center is experiencing such low donation numbers that their shelves are nearly empty for all types of blood.

“It is very critical here in the Hattiesburg area, as well as across the nation, due to a lot of factors, the holidays being one, the extreme weather and cold weather have caused people not to come out and donate,” said Martin. “The truth of the matter is the blood is going out of the hospitals quicker than we can bring it in.”

Martin says anyone 17 years or older and in healthy condition can donate blood.

For those interested in donating, visit the Vitalant website to schedule an appointment or walk in to the center located at 805 S. 28th Ave.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.