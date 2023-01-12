Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

VIDEO: Suspect who fled police busted by his own TikTok

Authorities interviewed the suspect, who allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants isssued. (CNN, CLAYTON COUNTY PD, USGS, GETTY, DAN BARTLETT, NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A high-speed viral video and some clever detective work led to a police chase suspect being taken down.

A motorcyclist who took Georgia authorities on a wild ride ended up being busted by his own social media. First person video shows the weaving, high speed chase that led police through two counties before the suspect got away.

But his motorcycle was a rare sports bike that one keen-eyed officer searched in a local database. He found only one of its kind registered in the area.

The clever officer took it a step further, looking at that owner’s TikTok and YouTube accounts, where he found video of the chase posted for all to see.

Authorities interviewed the suspect at his home, where he allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants issued in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie NcNair, 25.
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
-
2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County
Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.
Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.
Matthew Alridge Jr.,, 25, Taylorsville was arrested on a count of drive-by shooting and...
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel

Latest News

Vitalant asking for blood donations
Vitalant asking for blood donations
Two tax preparers in Hattiesburg face multiple fraud charges
Two tax preparers in Hattiesburg face multiple fraud charges
New Augusta welcomes new street signs
New Augusta welcomes new street signs
PCHS to act as pilot program for "Jumpstart"
PCHS to act as pilot program for "Jumpstart"
Pair arrested in Hattiesburg in connection to suspicious death on Coast
Pair arrested in Hattiesburg in connection to suspicious death on Coast