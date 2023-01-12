UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured.

The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville.

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell initially reported that the Frontier’s adult driver and one adult passenger suffered critical injuries but that three minor passengers were uninjured. All five were transported to hospitals in Jackson and Laurel.

Russell reported to WDAM the next day that the hospital in Jackson had discovered the children had suffered minor injuries, including several broken bones. There has been no update on the condition of the truck’s driver or the adult passenger.

The driver of the dump truck reported no injuries.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, but Russell said initial reports indicate the Frontier ran a stop sign in front of the dump truck, causing the wreck.

The Ellisville Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Ellisville Fire Department and EMServ Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

