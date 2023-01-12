Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville

Two adults and three children suffered injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan 11.
Two adults and three children suffered injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan 11.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By Cam Bonelli and Ame Posey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured.

The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville.

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell initially reported that the Frontier’s adult driver and one adult passenger suffered critical injuries but that three minor passengers were uninjured. All five were transported to hospitals in Jackson and Laurel.

Russell reported to WDAM the next day that the hospital in Jackson had discovered the children had suffered minor injuries, including several broken bones. There has been no update on the condition of the truck’s driver or the adult passenger.

The driver of the dump truck reported no injuries.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, but Russell said initial reports indicate the Frontier ran a stop sign in front of the dump truck, causing the wreck.

The Ellisville Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Ellisville Fire Department and EMServ Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie NcNair, 25.
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
-
2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville
Matthew Alridge Jr.,, 25, Taylorsville was arrested on a count of drive-by shooting and...
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
Left to right: Christopher J. Axton, 27, and Mary Slaughter, 39.
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.
Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.

Latest News

Gulfport Police are searching for 28-year-old Deondre Travon McGill, who is wanted for first...
Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport
The Hattiesburg Police Department says the teenager was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. and...
Teen arrested for pair of burglaries on West 4th Street, Hattiesburg police says
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, various areas in Mississippi have been...
Strong thunderstorm system with tornadic potential heads to Pine Belt
Public Service Commissioner and former Mayor of Nettleton Brandon Presley announced the launch...
Brandon Presley launches campaign for Miss. governor, running against incumbent Reeves