Union organization issues counter-statement after Hattiesburg Maximus layoffs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg were laid off on Tuesday.

The IT service management company provided the following statement:

Maximus Statement:

Due to low attrition rates with employees in multiple Maximus facilities, we have experienced surplus staffing. As a result, Maximus will be releasing select employees in all locations where we provide customer relations services for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In Hattiesburg, we are releasing 143 out of the 930 employees currently employed. Staff being released were selected based on their tenure and schedule.

Whenever we make staffing decisions, we make it a priority to treat all of our people with respect and sensitivity. That is why we are coordinating with other Maximus programs where remote positions may be available for impacted employees. We also will ensure that we consider these employees for other hiring needs if additional staff is required in the future.

Communications Workers of America, a communication and media labor union that has worked with Maximus employees during recent worker strikes, issued the following counter-statement.

“This is a perfect example of why we have repeatedly called for Maximus to stop interfering with workers’ rights to organize,” said Tiandra Robinson, an organizer at Communications Workers of America. “By forming a union, workers would be better protected from arbitrary layoffs like these.”

“Moreover, Maximus cannot possibly claim that it treats its employees with respect and sensitivity when, as a billion-dollar corporation, it’s failing to provide enough notice of their termination or sufficient severance pay for workers to take care of their families.”

“Shame on Maximus for pulling the rug out from under hundreds of people who are already struggling to make ends meet.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act help ensure advance notice in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs.

According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, as of Thursday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m., MDES has not received a WARN notice from the employer.

DOL has compliance assistance materials to help workers and employers understand their rights and responsibilities under the provisions of WARN.

For more information, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.