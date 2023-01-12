Teen arrested for pair of burglaries on West 4th Street, Hattiesburg police says

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of commercial burglaries on West 4th Street early Thursday morning has landed a teenager behind bars in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a 17-year-old male was arrested when he tried to run from the scene of two commercial burglaries he committed in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, at the Candy Shop & Kratom and Hub City Tattoo stores.

Moore says the teenager was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. and charged with two counts of commercial burglary. He has been booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

HPD says additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.