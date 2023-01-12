Win Stuff
Teen arrested for pair of burglaries on West 4th Street, Hattiesburg police says

The Hattiesburg Police Department says the teenager was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. and...
The Hattiesburg Police Department says the teenager was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. and charged with two counts of commercial burglary.(MGN)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of commercial burglaries on West 4th Street early Thursday morning has landed a teenager behind bars in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a 17-year-old male was arrested when he tried to run from the scene of two commercial burglaries he committed in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, at the Candy Shop & Kratom and Hub City Tattoo stores.

Moore says the teenager was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. and charged with two counts of commercial burglary. He has been booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

HPD says additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

