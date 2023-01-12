Strong thunderstorm system with tornadic potential heads to Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a severe weather system makes its way towards the Pine Belt, some areas are experiencing watches and warnings Thursday morning.

WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather team is currently monitoring a system that is bringing a strong thunderstorm threat with the potential to develop tornadoes in some parts of the Pine Belt.

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued tornado watches and warnings for the Pine Belt area along with other parts of Mississippi. Below are the current watches and warnings for the Pine Belt:

WARNINGS

TORNADO

Covington and Jones counties until 10 a.m.

WATCHES

TORNADO

Covington

Forrest

Jasper

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lamar

Marion

All tornado watches are in effect until 1 p.m.

WDAM 7 will continue to monitor the severe weather and provide updates as the system moves through the area.

