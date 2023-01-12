Win Stuff
Search on for ‘armed & dangerous’ murder suspect after 2 people stabbed in Gulfport

Gulfport Police are searching for 28-year-old Deondre Travon McGill, who is wanted for first...
Gulfport Police are searching for 28-year-old Deondre Travon McGill, who is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a man they say stabbed two people Wednesday night, killing one and injuring the other.

Deondre Travon McGill, 28, is described as a black man, approximately 6′02″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be traveling in a 2013 brown Subaru Legacy with Mississippi plate JGQ7914. He is wanted for first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim has been identified as Donzail Blackmon, 24, of Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Blackmon died from multiple stab wounds around 8:30 Wednesday night. His autopsy was finished Thursday morning.

Blackmon died from his injuries about 40 minutes after police were called to the 4500 block of 13th Street. When officers arrived, they learned there were two victims sufferings from multiple stab wounds.

Police say McGill and one victim got in an argument, before McGill stabbed both people and fled the scene. There is an active warrant out for his arrest. Judge Patano has already set McGill’s bond at $1 million.

If you have any information about this incident or McGill’s location, you’re urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

