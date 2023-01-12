PCHS chosen to pilot ‘jumpstart’ program by MDE

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -It is time to put the Perry Central Bulldogs to the test.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently chose a collection of Mississippi schools to be hosts of the “Jumpstart Program,” which aims to raise test scores. One of the schools selected was Perry Central High School.

“We were given a grant for ‘Jumpstart,’ and for the ELA and reading sections,” said Gayle Draughn, an English teacher at PCHS. “Mr. (Joshua) Yeager, PCHS principal) bought the other two sections for us for ‘Jumpstart,’ so that we could give our students the most opportunity to raise their scores, and for the first-time takers to get as high as they could.”

Perry Central was chosen for the English-language arts and reading portions of the test, but the school purchased the math and science programs as well, hoping to see improvement from students in all areas.

By being a school selected in this program, the sophomores, juniors and seniors at PCHS will all be able to take the ACT for free.

“By doing boot camp, it can raise our scores by studying for it and just having that preparation,” said Conner McInnis, a PCHS junior. “The higher your score, the more opportunity you get.

“It will definitely help because both times I went into it, I didn’t study a lot, so having better preparation will definitely help.”

The Jumpstart Program lasts seven weeks and will take place during regular school hours.

Each student will have their own workbook and be working to achieve the highest possible score on this coming test.

“Our students are very blessed to be chosen to pilot this program for the State Department and to prove that we can do anything that anybody else could do as far as our school goes, and our students are ready for that,” said Draughn.

Yeager said the students will start Jumpstart on Monday, Jan. 16.

