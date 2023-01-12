Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

PCHS chosen to pilot ‘jumpstart’ program by MDE

The seven-week program begins Monday, Jan. 16.
The seven-week program begins Monday, Jan. 16.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -It is time to put the Perry Central Bulldogs to the test.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently chose a collection of Mississippi schools to be hosts of the “Jumpstart Program,” which aims to raise test scores. One of the schools selected was Perry Central High School.

“We were given a grant for ‘Jumpstart,’ and for the ELA and reading sections,” said Gayle Draughn, an English teacher at PCHS. “Mr. (Joshua) Yeager, PCHS principal) bought the other two sections for us for ‘Jumpstart,’ so that we could give our students the most opportunity to raise their scores, and for the first-time takers to get as high as they could.”

Perry Central was chosen for the English-language arts and reading portions of the test, but the school purchased the math and science programs as well, hoping to see improvement from students in all areas.

By being a school selected in this program, the sophomores, juniors and seniors at PCHS will all be able to take the ACT for free.

“By doing boot camp, it can raise our scores by studying for it and just having that preparation,” said Conner McInnis, a PCHS junior. “The higher your score, the more opportunity you get.

“It will definitely help because both times I went into it, I didn’t study a lot, so having better preparation will definitely help.”

The Jumpstart Program lasts seven weeks and will take place during regular school hours.

Each student will have their own workbook and be working to achieve the highest possible score on this coming test.

“Our students are very blessed to be chosen to pilot this program for the State Department and to prove that we can do anything that anybody else could do as far as our school goes, and our students are ready for that,” said Draughn.

Yeager said the students will start Jumpstart on Monday, Jan. 16.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie NcNair, 25.
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.
Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.
-
2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville
-
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
-
Hattiesburg man located, safe

Latest News

Lamar County School District sets new policy
Lamar County School District new bag policy
Three street signs are up already, with more to come.
New street signs in New Augusta thanks to donations
A new food truck will serve hot meals to PRCC students at the Forrest County campus beginning...
New food truck to serve hot meals at all PRCC campuses
Lamar County School District sets new policy
District narrows what can be toted into school activities