New street signs in New Augusta thanks to donations

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Here’s your sign!

The town of New Augusta is putting in new road signs along Main Street, thanks to donations from local businesses.

The announcement was made on the town’s Facebook page, thanking the businesses that donated, “making this possible.”

The first three signs are up now. Two at the corners of Main and First streets and the third at the corner of Main and Pine streets.

“I greatly appreciate everyone (who) has donated so far,” said New Augusta Mayor Steve Spicer. “We have three up right now, we have three more being made. I would like to eventually get the whole town.”

More signs are expected to be replaced at a later date.

