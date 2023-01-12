Win Stuff
New food truck to serve hot meals at all PRCC campuses

PRCC has new way of feeding its students
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is giving many of its students a new option to get hot meals on all its campuses.

PRCC has partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to operate a new food truck.

It’ll serve hamburgers, chicken tenders, tacos and other foods.

It’s hitting the road for the first time to the Forrest County Campus on Jan. 24.

“I think it’s a good option, especially for Hancock and Forrest County, because we have a cafeteria here on Poplarville’s campus, and they don’t, so it’ll be they’re going off campus to buy food or they’re packing a lunch everyday,” PRCC student Gracie Harveston.said “So, it’s kind of a good option for them to have a hot meal.”

For now, the truck will serve students in Hattiesburg and Poplarville.

Eventually, it will also travel to the school’s Hancock County campus.

“To be able to go to the Forrest County Center several days a week, be on campus here in Poplarville and eventually, when we finish our Hancock Center, be down there, it’s a really exciting time for student services here at Pearl River Community College,” said Jeff Long, vice president of the Poplarville campus and student services.

Aladdin Campus Dining is the food provider for the cafeteria and bistro on the Poplarville Campus.

