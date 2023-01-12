Moffitt Center earns reaccreditation for another 3 years

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has rewarded the University of Southern Mississippi’s Moffitt Center reaccreditation status.

The accreditation demonstrates the university’s dedication to quality patient care and allows the staff to help guide students as they transition into making doctor visits without the aid of a parent.

“We like to think of ourselves as a middle man between going to the doctor with mom and dad and being out in the real world and being responsible for it on your own,” said Kayla Johnson, Moffitt Center healthcare coordinator. “So, we try to make the process simple.

“We try to make it to where there is not a lot of paperwork that students have to fill out. If they have questions, we’re happy to answer those questions. We try to make it as easy a process and a quick, convenient, affordable option for them.”

That convenience is key to the USM community.

From 2020-2022, the Moffit Center saw more than 50,000 patients.

“COVID-19 definitely made it more difficult for everybody to access healthcare services,” Dr. Melissa Roberts said. “I think having a health center on campus for our campus community is to provide services that are easily accessible.”

This accreditation period will last until 2026, after which the center will again look to earn another 3-year certification.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.