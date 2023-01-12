Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Moffitt Center earns reaccreditation for another 3 years

Moffitt Center earns reaccreditation
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has rewarded the University of Southern Mississippi’s Moffitt Center reaccreditation status.

The accreditation demonstrates the university’s dedication to quality patient care and allows the staff to help guide students as they transition into making doctor visits without the aid of a parent.

“We like to think of ourselves as a middle man between going to the doctor with mom and dad and being out in the real world and being responsible for it on your own,” said Kayla Johnson, Moffitt Center healthcare coordinator. “So, we try to make the process simple.

“We try to make it to where there is not a lot of paperwork that students have to fill out. If they have questions, we’re happy to answer those questions. We try to make it as easy a process and a quick, convenient, affordable option for them.”

That convenience is key to the USM community.

From 2020-2022, the Moffit Center saw more than 50,000 patients.

“COVID-19 definitely made it more difficult for everybody to access healthcare services,” Dr. Melissa Roberts said. “I think having a health center on campus for our campus community is to provide services that are easily accessible.”

This accreditation period will last until 2026, after which the center will again look to earn another 3-year certification.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Sharccara R. McNair, 37, and Stephanie NcNair, 25.
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
Rozek’s bond was set at $15,000 and faces one charge of felony child abuse.
Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.
-
2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville
-
Hattiesburg man located, safe
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Latest News

6pm Headlines 1/11
6pm Headlines 1/11
USM's Moffitt Center earns reaccreditation
Moffitt Center earns reaccreditation
LPD crime statistics reveal a busy December on the city's streets and roads
LPD crime statistics reveal a busy December on the city's streets and roads
Attendees enjoy the 2015 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ecumenical and Scholarship Banquet at the...
17th MLK breakfast scheduled for USM’s Cochran Center Monday