Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’

Mobile, Ala., man sentenced to more than 11 years on multiple federal charges, including...
Mobile, Ala., man sentenced to more than 11 years on multiple federal charges, including 'animal crushing.'(AP Newsroom)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Mobile, Ala., man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape.

Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Gulfport.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Moss Point police officers responded to an alarm call on March 29, 2022, at Tay’s BBQ/Shell Station, located on Mississippi 63 in Moss Point.

Officers identified a suspect and began searching the area for him. The suspect, later identified as McGuire, was located behind another business but fled on foot when officers tried to approach him.

Moss Point Police K-9 “Buddy” was released to track McGuire, but the suspect fled over a privacy fence.

Buddy continued to pursue McGuire into a wooded area when officers heard two gunshots and Buddy returned to them, having been shot in the chest.

On Aug. 2, 2022, McGuire pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and animal crushing.

On Aug. 5, 2022, McGuire attempted to escape from the Pearl River County Adult Detention Center where he was being held without bond.

He manipulated the fence and was apprehended just outside the facility by officers in the area.

McGuire pled guilty to the escape offense on Nov. 29, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

K-9 Buddy made a full recovery.

