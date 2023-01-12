Win Stuff
Lamar County School District new bag policy

By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Lamar County School District is adopting a new policy for all of its school-related activities.

Beginning Feb. 6, the district will implement a procedure regulating the size and type of bag that will be allowed during school activities.

District Police Chief Tamicia Hill said that the new procedure will not affect the current bag policy in place for students during school hours.

“If you go to an amusement park, collegiate athletics, professional athletics, even concerts, this is a policy and procedure that is already in place,” Hill said. “We’re just getting on board so that we can ensure that we’re doing everything to keep our staff, students and spectators safe.”

Clear totes, one-gallon storage bags, and clutch wallets will all be permitted.

Examples of prohibited bags are backpacks, diaper bags and fanny packs.

