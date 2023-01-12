Illegal dump site growing near home of the disabled and elderly

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disabled west Jackson man wants to clean up a dumping ground near his home but is physically unable. He and others are frustrated that the Georgetown area is becoming an eyesore.

“It makes me feel bad that we’ve got to live like this, and we pay taxes just like everybody else,” said David Crowley.

From his Brown Street driveway, Crowley can see a growing dump site. At the dead end at Clover Hill Drive is a field of debris comprised of mattresses, tires, building materials, trees, limbs, and more. Another problem for the 54-year-old is the dumping in front of nine abandoned homes on the street.

“I’ve seen truckloads come down here. I have followed them down here and told them bro don’t dump that man. I got to drive through there,” said Crowley. “And then they’ll look at me and then they’ll drive off, and two or three days later you come back and all the stuff down there. It’s some more stuff.”

The Jackson resident is paralyzed and pays to have the vacant lots beside his home mowed. He said he’s done what he can to tackle the problem, including often calling 311 with no results. Neighbor Samuel Jasper, who also uses a wheelchair, said many in the area are elderly and are tired of seeing the illegal dumping.

“We’ve been trying to get this cleaned up and stuff. Get cameras up here. Catch these people putting it down there,” said Jasper. “Won’t nobody hear us. It’s just like we are looked over.”

“As we leave home we come back, every time we come back it’s trees and bushes and couches and it’s a whole bunch of trash down there,” added Crowley.

Solid Waste Manager Lakesha Weathers said an investigator will go to the site Thursday morning, and the debris will be removed within the next week. Crowley said he will be relieved when that happens.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.