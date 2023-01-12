Win Stuff
HPD picks up man indicted on multiple felony charges

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony indictments.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said it had taken into custody Denario Hooks, who was wanted for identity theft and false pretenses.

The crimes date from 2020 and 2021.

HPD said Hooks also had been charged in another ongoing investigation alleging he used bank account information to extract $3,500 from individuals living in Tennessee to pay his own rent on Sunday.

In that incident, Hooks was charged with felony false pretense and identity theft.

He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation, HPD said.

