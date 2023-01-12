Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg, Mississippi man pled guilty Tuesday to possession of child pornography and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Zane Michael Bonner, 44, pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19,

Bonner has a previous conviction for possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court/Southern District of Alabama.

United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement on Bonner’s most recent plea Thursday.

According to court documents, Bonner was found to be in possession of a cellular telephone on Nov. 18, 2021, at his rehabilitation center residence in Hattiesburg.

A forensic examination recovered more than 2,500 visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing scourge of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

