Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State

SOURCE: WLBT
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home.

According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.

Crawford entered the transfer portal on December 2 following the hire of head coach Matt Rhule.

The Shreveport, Louisiana native redshirted this past season after sustaining a season-long injury during the Cornhuskers’ 2022 fall camp.

Crawford is touted as a 3-star wide receiver in the portal. If he commits, Crawford would join an impressive group of players in JSU head coach T.C. Taylor’s first recruiting class, including Oregon transfer Seven McGee, USC transfer Shamar Allan, 2021 MHSAA State Champion Isaiah Spencer, and former Ridgeland High School standout Zy McDonald.

