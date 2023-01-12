Win Stuff
Down trees reported in Jasper Co.

A tree fell on CR 10 on Hwy 15 in Stringer on a power line.
A tree fell on CR 10 on Hwy 15 in Stringer on a power line.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There have been reports of multiple trees down across Jasper County after a weather system passed over the area on Thursday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a downed tree was reported on MS-528 at County Road 14 that was blocking all lanes. The roadway has since been cleared.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said a tree fell on CR 10 on Hwy 15 in Stringer. The tree also fell on a power line.

Another tree was also reported down on CR 371 near Beaver Meadow Church in Heidelberg, according to JCSD.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

