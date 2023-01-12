Win Stuff
17th MLK breakfast scheduled for USM’s Cochran Center Monday

MLK breakfast to be held in-person for first time in three years
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in three years, an in-person ecumenical and scholarship breakfast celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The 17th annual breakfast honoring Dr. King will take place Jan. 17 at the Thad Cochran Center.

It’ll be hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Several awards and scholarships will be presented.

The featured speaker will be attorney and USM Foundation president Kelsey Rushing, Jr.

The last time this breakfast was held in person, in Dr. King’s birth month of January, was back in 2020.

<(Dr. Eddie Holloway, Chair, MLK, Jr. Breakfast Program Committee)

“We want to thank all of those who worked to sponsor this breakfast and we hope that we will fill the Thad Cochran Ballroom to capacity,” said Eddie Holloway, chair of the MLK Jr. Breakfast Program Committee. “It’s a come as you will, partake of the food, as well as the service, so we expect 400-plus to come be with us on this fabulous morning.”

The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 7:30 a.m.

