1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-59 Thursday morning

-(WDAM)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One injury was reported after a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Thursday morning.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire & Rescue and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene on I-59 Northbound near the entrance ramp from Hardy Street/U.S. Highway 98.

The accident reportedly involved an 18-wheeler, a Chevrolet SUV and a Ford utility vehicle. HPD does not yet have specifics on the incident.

-(WDAM)

The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance from the scene. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

HPD said the crash is under investigation.

