Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County

Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at...
Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg's 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody.

Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg’s 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.

Officials are looking to question her about the death of 32-year-old Cody O’Neal, who was found dead Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin. Slaughter, who is charged with motor vehicle theft, allegedly took O’Neal’s truck from the hotel. The vehicle was recovered during the arrest.

Slaughter is currently awaiting transport to Jackson County for a court hearing. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says more arrests are possible in this case.

