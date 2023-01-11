United Way of Southeast Mississippi $100K Payday raffle tickets now available

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt community now has a chance to win $100,000 and a bonus $1,000 Airbnb gift card in a charity raffle.

Tickets for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual $100K Payday Raffle are now available for purchase. Anyone who purchases a ticket between now and Feb. 5 will also be entered for a chance to win the Early Bird Airbnb prize.

The money from the purchased tickets will not only give people a chance to win big cash, but it also goes toward helping United Way’s nonprofit partners and programs throughout the area.

“So, every ticket sold in the payday raffle goes to support our partner agencies and united way programs in the community including education, economic mobility, health and support services,” said Jonah Taylor, director of marketing and communications. “We have several food pantries that we work and that’s a really big need right now that we have found,” said Jonah Taylor, director of marketing and communications.”

Customers who want to multiply their chances of winning the $100K grand prize can also take advantage of the BOGO offer of buying three tickets at once and getting the fourth one free.

“Any funding that United Way is able to provide through fundraisers like the 100K payday raffle will be instrumental to these partner agencies this year and keeping their doors open,” Taylor said.

The final day for ticket sales is Sunday, March 5.

You can purchase a raffle ticket in multiple ways:

Text PAYDAY to 91999

Buy online at unitedwaypayday.org

Call the United Way office at 601-545-7141

Buy in person at the United Way office in downtown Hattiesburg, located at 210 W. Front Street

Tickets will also be available at the following locations until March 3rd:

Corner Market Hattiesburg locations: Kamper Park, Midtown, Oak Grove, Bellevue, Lincoln Road and Petal.

Citizens Bank: Hattiesburg, Sumrall

Community Bank: Hwy 98 W, Hwy 49 S

Grand Bank: Westover

Hancock Whitney: Lincoln Road, Oak Grove, Petal, Purvis, Prentiss

Magnolia State Bank: Oak Grove, Petal

Anderson Design Center: Oak Grove

