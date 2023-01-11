Win Stuff
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel

Alridge Matthew Jr., 25, of Taylorsville.
Alridge Matthew Jr., 25, of Taylorsville.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Cam Bonelli and Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel.

According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, police received reports of shots fired between two vehicles near Airport and Marie Drives.

Dispatch put out a description of the two vehicles, and Investigator Mitch Blakeney spotted one of the vehicles and pulled it over near Airport Drive.

Alridge was taken into custody and found to have a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says a home was hit by gunfire.

“He had his bond set this morning in Laurel Municipal Court where the total bond was set at $50,000,” said Cox.

“Investigator Mitch Blakeney is the lead in the case, and it’s still ongoing. We’re asking for tips from the public, and more arrests are likely.”

Alridge bonded out of Jones County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday afternoon.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

