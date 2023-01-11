Sumrall restaurant reflects on first weeks of alcohol sales

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - While some businesses and restaurants are waiting for their permits, one Sumrall restaurant is getting accustomed to alcohol sales.

The Local Eatery, an American grill restaurant, has been selling alcohol since the new year.

“Last week was our second week selling, and it is getting a little bit more popular as the days go by,” said Tony Leslie, owner of The Local Eatery.

While alcohol isn’t flying off the shelves just yet, Leslie is happy to know his hometown has the ability to appeal to those who may want a drink with dinner.

“It’s never really been about the beer sales itself, but it has helped,” Leslie said. “It’s about keeping the business here in Sumrall because we have the opportunity to sell.”

“It is a little odd to walk in with an actual cooler,” said Stacy Clark, a Sumrall resident and regular customer at The Local Eatery. “Now, if I want to have a glass of wine or a beer with dinner, I don’t have to drive all the way into Hattiesburg to do that.”

With more businesses expected to get permits soon, there will be food and drink combinations for all Sumrall taste buds to enjoy.

“I think there’ll be some people that are just hesitant because it’s something new, but I do think it’s important to let the county, more specifically the town, grow as other towns grow,” Clark said.

The Sumrall Board of Alderman is expected to adopt an alcohol ordinance at their normal board meeting on Feb. 7.

