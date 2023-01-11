Win Stuff
Semi-truck drives off US-11 to miss deer

No injuries were reported on the scene.
No injuries were reported on the scene.(Sandersville VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported after a semi-truck drove off the highway to miss hitting a deer Monday.

According to Sandersville Fire Chief John Bounds, the truck hit the guard rail on a bridge on U.S. Highway 11 trying to miss a deer.

The Sandersville Police Department temporarily shut down S Front Street/ U.S. Hwy. 11 S that night while crews removed the truck from the wood line. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route during this time.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
The driver of the Mustang turned left off Highway 11 onto Moselle Road where he crashed off the...
