Semi-truck drives off US-11 to miss deer

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported after a semi-truck drove off the highway to miss hitting a deer Monday.

According to Sandersville Fire Chief John Bounds, the truck hit the guard rail on a bridge on U.S. Highway 11 trying to miss a deer.

The Sandersville Police Department temporarily shut down S Front Street/ U.S. Hwy. 11 S that night while crews removed the truck from the wood line. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route during this time.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.